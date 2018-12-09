×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Berbatov defends under-fire Lukaku

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    09 Dec 2018, 23:46 IST
lukaku-cropped
Manchester United pair Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov urged supporters to go easy on the Romelu Lukaku criticism following a difficult run, adamant he offers more than just goals.

The Belgium international scored in United's 4-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, finding the net at Old Trafford for the first time in the league since March.

That took his tally for the campaign to an unimpressive six from 15 games, with Lukaku struggling for form so far this term.

The striker has been in and out of the team and a target for criticism from fans, but Berbatov thinks Lukaku is being harshly judged, convinced there are numerous other aspects to his game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Berbatov said: "Why do people concentrate on things like this?

"Strikers are more than goals now. How is that [criticising] going to help anyone? Don't you think he knows that [he hasn't scored many recently]? It is important [that he scored against Fulham], I'm sure he felt the relief.

"But I don't understand the concentration levels on him. This is like a negativity. How is that going to help his confidence? It makes him low.

"I like him a lot because he is good on the ball, he's powerful. If his first touch is not as good as some other players then give him a ball he can handle. Keep that in mind. He needs the confidence to score goals."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
How Romelu Lukaku could change the scenario for...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
7 things that have happened since Romelu Lukaku last...
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford's lack of goals poses a...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku halts huge Old Trafford goal drought
RELATED STORY
Lukaku returns for United as Pogba remains benched
RELATED STORY
Pogba, Lukaku dropped as Rojo returns for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Hell yeah I'm angry - Lukaku responds to being dropped by...
RELATED STORY
Man Utd draw 2-2 against the Gunners: Red Devils better...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us