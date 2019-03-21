×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Berhalter trying to transform US into possession-based team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Mar 2019, 04:48 IST
AP Image

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Gregg Berhalter prepares for U.S. national team matches like a CEO getting ready for a deal.

The new American coach uses video presentations when he meets with foreign-based players via computer. He has tripled the team's data analysts to three.

Two white boards are on the grass at training sessions, one with the day's objectives and schedule, the other with magnets to denote formations.

"I've been amazed the first few days just how much information he's got across and how he wants every guy to be on the same page and have a perfect understanding of how we want to go into the game," star midfielder Christian Pulisic said ahead of Thursday's exhibition against Ecuador in Orlando.

Hired in December as the fourth U.S. coach in a little over two years, Berhalter has the full U.S. player pool for the first time this week after beating Panama and Costa Rica with a roster entirely from Major League Soccer.

He's been to Europe twice since he signed on, visiting players in England, Germany and France. He lives in corporate housing near the U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters in Chicago and commutes on weekends to Columbus, Ohio, where he coached the Crew from 2013 through last year. He's been searching for a home, and his family will make the move to Chicago after the school year.

Players say he contacts them frequently after many of their club matches.

"Greg has been good about if you'd too tired, if you don't have time to talk, then it's no problem," said midfielder Tyler Adams, in his first season with Germany's RB Leipzig. "I was never going to tell him I don't have time to talk. I'm going to be willing to take that call at any time."

Berhalter is bringing a new philosophy to the U.S. team, still recovering from its failure to qualify for last year's World Cup, a player pool that has been led by Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena and interim coach Dave Sarachan in quick succession. The team's mantra has become "disorganize." Berhalter and players rarely speak for more than a few minutes without uttering the word, which describes what they want to do to their opponents.

Advertisement

"We want to be a team that's brave, that is attacking-orientated. I think that's what we want to DNA to be," Berhalter said.

American soccer players have frequently dropped deep and been content to counterattack, especially on the road and against world powers. Berhalter is emphasizing possession in what he describes as a 4-3-3 when on the attack and a 4-4-2 when defending.

"We're clearly playing with wingers now," he said. "Our fullbacks aren't as high as they used to be in the past."

The Americans haven't played a competitive match since the October 2017 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago that cost them a World Cup berth, and they don't play another until their CONCACAF Gold Cup opener in June. Berhalter considers this the evaluation phase. He is a stylist, employing inverted defenders and wingers fluidly exchanging places with the central attacking midfielders, Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Gone apparently is the constant chaos of the Klinsmann era.

"That's a breath of fresh air, because before it was let's qualify by any means necessary, chop and changing, switching things up, whatever it took. He's very focused on playing a certain way and sticking to it," said 31-year-old defender Tim Ream. "America's known as a run-and-gun, solid mentality, work very hard. You can do those things and still play a good possession-based style. And I hope a year from now that people look at the squad and look at the team and see us play games and think they move the ball really well and they create chances through possession and through making teams disorganized."

The U.S. had just three practice sessions ahead of the Ecuador match, and some players reported late because of club matches Sunday. The trio of 20-year-olds — Pulisic, McKennie and Adams — figured to start together for the first time, though with Adams at right back and DeAndre Yedlin shifted to winger.

"There is more gray hair on my beard. That's the stress of getting it all in in a short period of time," Berhalter said.

Yedlin anticipates by next year's start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, American fans will notice the change. By then, the Americans hope they have forged a new identity in the Gold Cup and the new CONCACAF Nations League this fall.

"People are just going to be wowed by the growth," Yedlin said.

Associated Press
NEWS
Berhalter says US Soccer needs direction and development
RELATED STORY
Gonzalez, Ream back with US national team under Berhalter
RELATED STORY
Berhalter shifting Adams to right back, Yedlin to midfield
RELATED STORY
New US coach Berhalter sets foundation in 1st training camp
RELATED STORY
Lletget leads US to 2nd straight win under Berhalter
RELATED STORY
At low point after own goal, Gonzalez called Berhalter
RELATED STORY
Berhalter hired as US soccer coach after World Cup failure
RELATED STORY
Berhalter appointed United States head coach
RELATED STORY
City signing Steffen up to Guardiola's goalkeeper demands, says Berhalter
RELATED STORY
Berhalter pleased with USA progress
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
European Qualifiers
23 Mar ALB TUR 01:15 AM Albania vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
23 Mar ARG VEN 01:30 AM Argentina vs Venezuela
23 Mar PER PAR 05:30 AM Peru vs Paraguay
23 Mar GUA COS 06:30 AM Guatemala vs Costa Rica
23 Mar MEX CHI 07:45 AM Mexico vs Chile
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us