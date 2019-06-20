×
Berizzo: Paraguay dropped two points against Argentina

Omnisport
NEWS
News
121   //    20 Jun 2019, 12:38 IST
LionelMessi - cropped
Lionel Messi is challenged by two Paraguay players

Paraguay coach Eduardo Berizzo felt his side should have beaten Argentina, who held them to a 1-1 draw at the Copa America after Lionel Messi's equaliser.

Messi's penalty cancelled out Paraguay's opener from Richard Sanchez, but Argentina could not rally for a second goal and have just one point heading into their final Group B game against Qatar.

Berizzo believes the 14-time champions were lucky to even emerge with that return, though, claiming La Albirroja should have won after seeing Franco Armani save a Derlis Gonzalez spot-kick.

Paraguay have never tasted victory against Argentina at a Copa America.

"I would not like to look pretentious, but I think we lost two points," Berizzo told reporters.

"We had the best chances, we did not get much against us, and the development of the game, even when Argentina had more possession, was right, it was solid. They lacked a threat against us.

"It makes me think that, if we converted that penalty or scored on the counter-attack, we would have deserved the victory."

Berizzo was particularly enthused by the work Paraguay did to shackle Messi.

"We closed the avenues to Messi's position, we did not let him run and neutralised him," he said. "We worked well to surround him and stopped his team-mates' passes, so there were not many dangerous situations.

"Given the quality of the opponent, this was the best match since I became coach, not only for surrounding Messi but for the personality of our play, taking ownership, believing in the plan.

"We hada great display until the end against Argentina, who demand a high defensive effort."

Argentina are bottom of the group due to their opening loss to Colombia, who are already through and play Berizzo's Paraguay next.

