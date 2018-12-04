×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Berizzo sacked by Athletic after one win in 14 LaLiga games

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    04 Dec 2018, 17:15 IST
berizzo-cropped
Former Athletic Bilbao coach Eduardo Berizzo

Athletic Bilbao have sacked Eduardo Berizzo after presiding over just a single win in his 14 LaLiga games at the helm.

Berizzo was given a one-year deal by the Basque club in May, replacing Jose Angel Ziganda, but things have not gone to plan for the Argentinian coach.

Athletic played 14 league games with Berizzo in charge, but have not won since the opening day of the campaign against Leganes and sit third from bottom, three points adrift of safety.

Along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, Athletic are one of just three clubs to have never been relegated from LaLiga, but they face a real struggle in ensuring that historic run continues beyond the current campaign.

Among their most damaging result this term was the 3-1 home defeat to bitter local rivals Real Sociedad at the start of October.

Monday's 3-0 loss at Levante proved the final straw, with Berizzo being relieved of his duties for the second time in under a year, after he was sacked by Sevilla last December.

Athletic have appointed Gaizka Garitano – the club's reserve team coach – as Berizzo's successor.

Omnisport
NEWS
LaLiga 2018/19, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Match...
RELATED STORY
Korkut sacked by Stuttgart after one win in seven
RELATED STORY
Kjaer surprised by LaLiga-leading Sevilla as Machin's men...
RELATED STORY
The Basque Derby: Two friendly foes meet in Bilbao
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 14: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Lionel Messi in Spain you didn't know about
RELATED STORY
3 elite LaLiga managers who could be sacked before the...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 6: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Julen Lopetegui gets sacked by Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us