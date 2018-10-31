×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bernardo Silva omits Man Utd when discussing Man City's title challengers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
231   //    31 Oct 2018, 14:29 IST
BernardoSilva- cropped
Bernardo Silva shoots for Manchester City against Tottenham

Bernardo Silva listed four teams he expects to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, and Manchester United were not one of them.

Reigning champions City returned to the top of the table on Monday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham, who sit five points adrift of Pep Guardiola's team in fifth.

Liverpool are only behind City on goal difference, while Chelsea and Arsenal are clear of Spurs, but United are eighth and already nine points off the pace after winning just two of their last five top-flight matches.

And Silva omitted the Red Devils when discussing the biggest obstacles to City retaining their crown.

He said: "I think either Chelsea and Liverpool [are contenders], they are very strong, Arsenal as well. Even Tottenham, even though they lost, they're still contenders.

"I think it will be harder because last season nobody was expecting us to win as many games and to reach that level of points [100], so this season the teams know they have to do better to beat us.

"Of course, it will be very hard, but we will work every game to get the three points and at the end of it try and celebrate winning one more Premier League.

"We know that we can still improve a lot. I think the beginning of the season was very good for us, even though we have the same points as Liverpool and the other teams are very close, but, it is what it is, we have to keep staying concentrated and to try to have a gap from those teams."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho's future at Man Utd in doubt - Premier League MD...
RELATED STORY
Predicted Man City lineup to thrash Wolverhampton
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Can Pep Guardiola's men own the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United should have signed Riyad...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
The Teams and Results That Ended Manchester City's Dreams...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Weekly
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us