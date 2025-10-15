Besiktas will host Genclerbirligi at Tupras Stadium on Saturday in the ninth round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. Both teams will be looking to build on their results before the international break and push higher up the league table.

Besiktas were satisfied to get a 1-1 draw against 10-man league leaders Galatasaray, ending the champions' perfect start to the new season. The hosts, who are sat in sixth place, have picked up seven points from the last available nine and will be hoping to continue in the same form on their return to club football as they look to make an early push into the European qualification spots.

Genclerbirligi are also unbeaten in their last three league games before the international break, having lost each of their previous five, and will be desperate to pick up where they left off to avoid dropping back into the drop zone.

The newly-promoted side, who put up a solid performance against Alanyaspor to get a 2-2 draw last time out, are only two points from the bottom of the league table and will need to string together a run of good results in the coming weeks.

Besiktas vs Genclerbirligi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on 104 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Besiktas have won 55 of those games, 33 have ended in draws, while Gençlerbirliği have won the remaining 12.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in February 2021, which Kara Kartallar won 3-0.

The hosts have only lost two of their last 10 meetings with Gencler, scoring 21 goals across those games.

Only four teams in the Turkish top-flight have scored fewer than the visitors' seven goals across the opening eight games of the season.

Besiktas have scored 12 and conceded nine goals in seven Super Lig games this season.

Besiktas vs Gençlerbirliği Prediction

Kara Kartallar are comfortable favorites going into the weekend clash, thanks to the difference in quality between the two teams, and will only need to avoid complacency to get a comfortable win.

Gençler will hope to get a surprise result on the road this weekend, but will have a mountain to climb to avoid defeat against Sergen Yalcin’s side.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Genclerbirligi

Besiktas vs Gençlerbirliği Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six games)

