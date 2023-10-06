Besiktas vs Istanbulspor Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Besiktas host Istanbulspor at the Vodafone Arena on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts suffered their first competitive home defeat in 2023 on Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Lugano in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Before that, Senol Gunes’ men were unbeaten in 13 home games, a run that saw them finish third in the Super Lig last season.

Besiktas have enjoyed a solid start to the new league campaign, sitting fourth in the standings with 13 points from seven games.

Meanwhile, Istanbulspor’s poor early-season form continued last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Antalyaspor. Olcay Demir’s men are winless in six league games, losing four.

With two points from a possible 18, Istanbulspor are 19th in the points table, just one point above rock-bottom Samsunspor.

Besiktas vs Istanbulspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 14 meetings, Besiktas have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

Istanbulspor have won just twice in this period, while the spoils have been shared twice, too.

Besiktas have lost only one of their 14 home games since the turn of the year, winning 10.

Istanbulspor have lost their last four games, conceding seven goals and scoring once since a 1-0 friendly win over Istanbul Basaksehir on August 26.

Besiktas vs Istanbulspor Prediction

Still licking their wounds from Thursday’s defeat, Besiktas will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, expect Gunes’ men to see off the visitors, who have had an underwhelming start to their campaign.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Istanbulspor

Besiktas vs Istanbulspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The visitors have conceded first in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Besiktas’ last nine games.)