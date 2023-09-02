Besiktas vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Besiktas welcome Sivasspor to Vodafone Park for a Turkish Super Lig matchday four fixture on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff. Vincent Aboubakar's 52nd-minute strike helped his side book their spot in the group stage with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Sivasspor, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Antalyaspor. Sam Larsson and Gerson Rodrigues scored first-half goals to share the points. They're now fifth in the points table, having garnered five points from three games.

In their last league game, Besiktas drew 1-1 at home to Pendikspor a fortnight ago. That left them in 12th spot on four points but with a game in hand.

Besiktas vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Besiktas lead 17-11.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Sivasspor claim a 1-0 home win.

Sivasspor's three league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Besiktas are unbeaten in eight competitive games played this season, winning seven.

Six of their last seven meetings with Sivasspor at Besiktas have hada at least three goals.

Vincent Aboubakar has scored five goals in his last seven appearances.

Four of Besiktas' last five games across competitions have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Besiktas vs Sivasspor Prediction

Besiktas have had a long continental campaign, culminating in qualification for the Conference League group stage.

The Black and White are unbeaten across competitions this season and will be keen to continue their fine start to the campaign. Besikstas should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Sivasspor

Besiktas vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Vincent Aboubakar to score any time

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half