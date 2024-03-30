“Best football club in the world”, “Leverkusen aren’t losing ever again” - Fans in awe as Bayer Leverkusen stage late comeback to go 39 games unbeaten

Football fans around the world were left awestruck as Bayer Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak to 39 games after a late fightback saw them win 2-1 against TSG Hoffenheim.

A strike from German forward Maximilian Beier gave Hoffenheim the lead in the 33rd minute. Xabi Alonso's side were heading towards their first loss of the season, but they found a spark when midfielder Robert Andrich equalized in the 88th minute.

Not only were their blushes were spared, but they also took the win late on when Czech striker Patrik Schick scored the winner in the 91st minute of the game.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Leverkusen and manager Xabi Alonso. One fan wrote:

"Best football club in the world."

Another one opined that Bayer would forever remain invincible, saying:

"Leverkusen aren't losing ever again."

Here are a selection of fan reactions on X:

With the win against Hoffenheim, they also booked their place in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season with seven games to spare in the Bundesliga season.

Bayer have been one of the most balanced teams in Europe, without a singular star player in their ranks. Players like Alejandro Grimaldo, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface have stepped up to the plate and helped them exceed all expectations.

Manager Xabi Alonso was also linked with a move to top European clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but decided to extend his stay unti the end of the 2025 season.

With a 13-point lead over second placed Bayern, the title is almost in the bag for Die Werkself. It will be really interesting to see if they can build on their incredible turnaround in the 2024-25 season under Alonso.

Xabi Alonso criticized for 'terrible decision' to reject Liverpool amid rumours of Bayer Leverkusen exodus

According to former Liverpool attacker Paul Merson, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso should have taken the offer from the Reds, warning him of a mass exodus from the club next season.

Alonso confirmed that he would continue as Leverkusen manager in the 2024-25 season on Friday, March 29, quelling rumours about a move away from the club.

TEAMTalk has been reporting for over a month that Alonso was hesitant of making the move to a club like Liverpool or Bayern Munich at this stage in his career. However, Merson believes that chances like these will not come around often, and that the Spaniard was making the wrong choice by continuing to stay.

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole also echoed Merson's sentiments. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:

"I think it’s a terrible decision. He is the hottest property in world football, in management right now."