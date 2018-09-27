Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best is yet to come from Ronaldo and Dybala - Allegri

27 Sep 2018
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo can forge a strong partnership for Juventus according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who said the pair could improve on their impressive display in a 2-0 win over Bologna.

Dybala opened the scoring at Juventus Stadium before Ronaldo provided an assist for Blaise Matuidi to double the Bianconeri's lead, and Allegri praised his side's attacking display in their sixth consecutive Serie A victory.

Allegri opted to drop Mario Mandzukic and lined up with a two-pronged attack, Dybala tucking in behind Ronaldo, but the Juve boss believes the duo can be just as effective alongside his Croatian target man.

Comparing the performance to Juve's previous Serie A game when they won 2-0 at Frosinone, Allegri told reporters: "Paulo [Dybala] had a good game like he did in Frosinone. It's normal he needs to grow.

"They [Ronaldo and Dybala] played a good match tonight. The more they play together and the better they know each other, I think there is room for improvement.

"I think playing with the three in front and Mandzukic in the middle makes both play better."

Allegri also picked out veteran defender Andrea Barzagli for praise, along with wing-back Joao Cancelo whose runs caused Bologna difficulties in the first half.

"Unfortunately Barzagli is 37," said Allegri. "He is a different class of defender.

"Cancelo has the qualities to become the best full-back in the world."

"There's a lot of compliments for what the boys did," added the coach, who must prepare his side to face title rivals Napoli in Turin on Saturday.

"In the first half the team was in charge of the pitch, we filled the pitch better than in the second half.

"We were more vulnerable and we played a few risky balls. We have to improve in this."

 

