BG Pathum United vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

BG Pathum United welcome Kawasaki Frontale to the BG Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (October 24).

The hosts are seeking for their first win to revive their campaign in Group I, which is led by Kawaski. Pathum lost their first two games against Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 on the road and against Johor Darul Ta'zim 4-2 at home. The Thai team are bottom placed with zero points and a minus four (-4) goal differential.

The Rabbits reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League last season and are hoping to replicate that feat this term. However, they need to start claiming points before it gets too late.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, have been flawless and are eyeing a third straight win to maintain their stranglehold on the group. They beat Johor Darul Ta'zim (1-0) and Ulsan Hyundai (1-0) in their first two games. BGPU appear to be the weakest opposition in the group.

Azzurro Nero were knocked out in the group stage in the previous edition but reached the quarterfinals in 2021 –their best record so far. The Japanese side will head into this clash off three consecutive wins across competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding four. They have three wins from their last five trips.

BGPU vs Kawasaki Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

BGPU and Kawasaki have met only once, with the visitors prevailing 3-1.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

BGPU are appearing in the competition for the fourth time while Kawasaki are in their tenth campaign.

Kawasaki have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

BGPU have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Kawasaki have won four times and lost once.

Form Guide: BGPU: W-W-L-W-L, Kawasaki: W-W-W-L-W

BGPU vs Kawasaki Prediction

Brazilian striker Victor Cardozo, who joined BGPU from fellow Thai side Chiangrai United at the start of the season, has scored twice in the competition. Although BGPU have other impactful players, he's a fan-favorite.

Brazilian winger Marcinho has been Kawasaki’s main attacking threat. Although he has netted once in the group stage, he's always under the spotlight. However, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: BGPU 2-2 Kawasaki Frontale

BGPU vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Draw to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kawasaki Frontale to score - Yes