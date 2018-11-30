Amardip Malik lying tied 4th in Queen's Cup

Bangkok, Nov 30 (PTI) Amardeep Malik continued his fine run with a sizzling five-under 65 to lie tied fourth at the halfway stage of the Queen's Cup, hosted by Jaidee Foundation, here Friday.

Malik, who had scored a first round 66, was nine-under following his his career-best score outside the country.

Starting on the back nine, Malik had two birdies on 14th and 16th and he added four more on second nine on first, third, fourth and ninth. He dropped one shot on second and it was his only blemish of the day.

Among other Indians, M Dharma (68-66) was T-12, Abhijit Chadha (69-66) was T-21, Shiv Kapur (69-68) was T-40, Rashid Khan (68-70) was T-49, Kshitij Naveed Kaul (68-71) was T-59 as was Honey Baisoya (72-67).

SSP Chawrasia and Jeev Milkha Singh missed the cut.

American Johannes Veerman took advantage of his brilliant form to sign for a five-under-par 65 and extend his lead at the halfway stage.

The 26-year-old Veerman leads by one shot on a 13-under-par 127 total over defending champion Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand and Miguel Tabuena of Philippines, who carded matching 63s to share second place at the USD 500,000 event staged at Legacy Golf Club.

Veerman, chasing a breakthrough victory on the Asian Tour since coming through Qualifying School in 2016, set the tone early in the round when he drilled in a 30-footer for birdie on the first hole.

A total of 75 players made the halfway cut set at one-under-par 139