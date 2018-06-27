Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bierhoff expects Low to stay on as Germany boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Low - cropped
Joachim Low will stay on as Germany boss

Joachim Low will stay on as Germany boss despite their elimination from the World Cup, according to the national team's general manager Oliver Bierhoff.

Germany's dismal defence of their crown came to a shuddering halt in Kazan on Wednesday, as South Korea secured a 2-0 victory in Group F.

That defeat, combined with Sweden's 3-0 win over Mexico, condemned Germany to their first opening-round exit since 1938, but Bierhoff insisted there are no doubts over Low, who signed a new four-year contract in May.

"Everyone is deeply disappointed. We had it in our own hands. There is great frustration and a huge disappointment," Bierhoff said.

"Joachim recently signed a contract. Now is not the time for individual analysis. I firmly assume that Joachim carries on.

"In the end it was not enough, we have to accept this athletically.

"It was not supposed to be, in the end it is too little. You can see it in other games that all other teams have a hard time. We created a lot of chances in the tournament."

Low to replace Zidane at Madrid? Bierhoff glad for...
RELATED STORY
Low won't make 'premature' statement on Germany future
RELATED STORY
Muller and Bierhoff dismiss reports of German disharmony
RELATED STORY
Germany will respond against Sweden, insists Low
RELATED STORY
Germany coach Joachim Loew to stay through 2022 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Hummels to miss Germany-Sweden, confirms Low
RELATED STORY
Everyone wants to overthrow Germany, claims Low
RELATED STORY
Low gets his wish for an end to 'euphoria' as Germany...
RELATED STORY
Germany look deep into internal issues after opening loss
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Low extends Germany contract to 2022
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us