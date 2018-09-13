Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Biglia wants new AC Milan deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    13 Sep 2018, 01:45 IST
lucas biglia - cropped
AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia

Lucas Biglia is eager to negotiate a new contract with AC Milan after admitting he finally feels at home at San Siro.

The midfielder has less than two years left on the deal he signed after his reported €17million switch from Lazio last July.

Biglia has established himself as a key part of Gennaro Gattuso's plans after initially struggling somewhat under Vincenzo Montella last season.

Now, the Argentina international hopes to commit his future to the club.

"I'd like to renew. I feel good," Biglia, who turns 33 in January, told Sky Sport Italia.

"I've adapted after a hard year. I also feel good with my team-mates, who trust me. The relationship with the coach is the best. I do what he asks of me, for the team."

Biglia feels he is beginning to recover full fitness after the back injury he suffered towards the end of last season.

"I'm not at 100 per cent. I need to play matches," he said to reporters. "Let me play more games and you'll see the best Biglia. I'm training hard to reach top condition as soon as possible."

Biglia also hopes to see team-mate Gonzalo Higuain end his wait for a Milan goal against Cagliari on Sunday.

"We want Higuain to score goals, that's the most important thing for a striker," he said. "He made a perfect assist to Patrick Cutrone [against Roma], who will learn a lot from him."

Omnisport
NEWS
AC Milan: 3 players that must make a difference this...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
AC Milan squad for the International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
Biglia announces international retirement
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 2017/18: A season of turmoil but is it all in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan preparing a move for Chelsea superstar
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Gattuso receives assurances over AC Milan job
RELATED STORY
The Fall of the Mighty: AC Milan's descent to Inferno 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us