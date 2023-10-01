Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023 

Birmingham City host Huddersfield Town at the St Andrew's Stadium on Tuesday (October 3) in Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their season but seem to have lost their way in recent weeks. Birmingham lost 2-0 to Norwich City in their last game, conceding twice in the second half to record an 11th consecutive winless outing against the Canaries. Birmingham are 12th with as many points from nine games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, struggled at the start of the campaign but have begun picking up points as they look to avoid a relegation tussle. They drew 1-1 against high-flying Ipswich Town in their last game, conceding a late leveller.

The visitors are 17th in the standings with 10 points and will leapfrog Birmingham with maximum points.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will mark the 120th meeting between the two teams, with Birmingham trailing 44-40.

Huddersfield have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Birmingham are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

The Blues have scored just eight goals in theChampionship this season. Only Millwall (7) and last-placed Sheffield (5) have scored fewer.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Birmingham have lost three of their last four games and are winless in six outings across competitions. They're winless in three home games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are on a run of three draws and are unbeaten in five games. They have lost just one of their last six away league games and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Huddersfield

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Birmingham's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Huddersfield's last five games.)