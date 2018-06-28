Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Birthday boy De Bruyne to party with Manchester City mates

Associated Press
NEWS
News
515   //    28 Jun 2018, 15:26 IST
AP Image

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne jokingly says he has invited some Manchester City teammates to his birthday party.

De Bruyne turned 27 on Thursday, the day his Belgium team plays England at the World Cup in Kaliningrad.

In a tweet , De Bruyne says he invited some of his club teammates to his party. The tweet includes a picture of Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Fabian Delph and Kyle Walker, all fellow Manchester City players who are on England's squad.

Whether they meet on the pitch remains to be seen.

Both teams already are qualified for the round of 16, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said it would be "unprofessional" to use players who have yellow cards. De Bruyne is one of those players. A second yellow card would mean missing Belgium's next match.

