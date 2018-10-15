×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Birthday boy Ozil is the most creative player in Europe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
180   //    15 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST
mesut ozil - cropped
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil seems to frustrate Arsenal fans as much as thrill them, with many citing his lack of consistency since his arrival in 2013.

However, accusing the midfielder of being inconsistent in all departments seems deeply unfair when you take one particular statistic into account.

According to Opta, Ozil, who turned 30 on Monday, has created the most chances across Europe's top five leagues since July 1, 2006: a total of 1,033.

Those numbers span his spells in the first teams at Schalke and Werder Bremen, his three full seasons at Real Madrid and the five years since he signed for the Gunners, giving a healthy spread across three different countries.

Ozil is well clear of his nearest rival, Dimitri Payet, who is on 1,016 chances created. Cesc Fabregas is third on 932, David Silva fourth on 886, and Lionel Messi fifth on 861.

The rest of the top 10 are Eden Hazard (794), Marek Hamsik (740), Juan Mata (723), Francesco Totti (696) and Cristiano Ronaldo (695).

Perhaps critics should consider this detail when Ozil is next accused of "going missing". The birthday boy, it seems, just keeps on giving.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal shouldn't let go of Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Master playmakers: Comparing Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Arsenal is a family for every player - Emery offers...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Most underrated players in the top 6
RELATED STORY
How Arsenal can prove doubters of their title credentials...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's newfound mantra: Winning is Everything
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: The Ozil vs. Emery Battle Has Just Started
RELATED STORY
3 of Arsenal's most memorable Adidas kits
RELATED STORY
3 positives for Unai Emery from Arsenal's 5-1 mauling of...
RELATED STORY
Ozil returns to full Arsenal training, Cech doubtful for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us