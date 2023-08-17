Blackburn Rovers host Hull City at the Ewood Park on Saturday (August 19) on matchday three of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.

The Riversiders are one of 10 sides in the division that are unbeaten after two matchdays. A 2-1 win over West Brom on the opening day was followed by a 2-2 draw with Rotherham last weekend.

With four points in two games, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are seventh in the Championship. Interspersed between those two games was a pulsating 4-3 win over Walsall in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Hull, meanwhile, recovered from their 2-1 opening-day loss to Norwich City with a 4-2 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday on matchday two. Liam Rosenior's side remain five points adrift of Blackburn.

The Tigers didn't enjoy the same fortune as Blackburn in the cup, though, losing 2-1 to Doncaster at the MKM Stadium in the first round.

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th clash between Blackburn and Hull, with the Riversiders leading 35-16.

Blackburn have lost just one of their eight clashes with Hull, winning six.

Blackburn and Hull drew their last game golless and haven't drawn two consecutive clashes since 1987: 0-0 in December 1986 and 2-2 in August 1987.

The fixture has never seen consecutive goalless draws.

Since their last league win at Ewood Park in February 2016, Hull have failed to score in their four visits since then.

Having beaten West Brom at Ewood Park in their first home game of the season, Blackburn are looking to pick up consecutive home wins for the first time since March 2023.

Hull have conceded twice in all three games across competitions this season.

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Prediction

Blackburn have obviously made the better start to the season than Hull, who also have a terrible recent record in the fixture. With Hull's defence getting found out regularly, the Riversiders will look to capitalise on that and earn a narrow win.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Hull

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes