Blackburn vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Blackburn Rovers welcome Sheffield United to Ewood Park for a matchday 35 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Leicester City in the FA Cup fifth round in midweek. Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics scored in either half to give Rovers a two-goal lead. Kelechi Heanacho stepped off the bench to halve the deficit, but the Foxes failed to overturn the deficit.

Sheffield, meanwhile, also saw off Premier League opposition in the FA Cup. Iliman Ndiaye's 79th-minute strike help his side sink Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheffield United



Goosebumps. The winner vs Spurs. "Wow. Iliman Ndiaye with a moment of FA Cup magic!"Goosebumps. The winner vs Spurs. "Wow. Iliman Ndiaye with a moment of FA Cup magic!" 🌟 Goosebumps. The winner vs Spurs. 😍 https://t.co/BDej2r0L6O

The Blades will turn their attention to the league, where they're in the running for automatic promotion to the top flight. Sheffield are in second spot, having garnered 64 points from 33 games. Blackburn, meamwhile, occupy the fourth spot with 55 points, making this clash a key one in the promotion race.

Blackburn vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 152 previous occasions, with Sheffield leading 61-55.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Sheffield win 3-0 at home.

Blackburn are on a ten-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning and drawing five times apiece

Sheffield have scored in 28 league games this season, second-most, behind Burnley (33).

Blackburn have conceded just ten goals in the first half of league games this term, the lowest in the Championship.

Blackburn form guide: W-W-W-W-D; Sheffield form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Blackburn vs Sheffield United Prediction

Blackburn have been in impressive form, as they're on a ten-game unbeaten streak, winning their last four.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's morale-boosting win over Tottenham highlighted their ability to go toe-to-toe with the best sides in the land, burtressing their top-flight credentials.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sheffield United

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

