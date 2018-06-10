Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Blue Pilgrims' to unfurl 3D banner

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 18:46 IST
33

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Blue Pilgrims, the dedicated fan club of Indian football, is set to unveil a special 3D banner during the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup between India and Kenya here later today.

A member of the Blue Pilgrims told PTI that the 'TIFO 3D banner', which they have made will be unfurled first time in the history of Indian football.

Asked further about the banner, the member said, "It is a Blue Tiger, which is ready to attack."

The member said the banner will be unfurled when the players will make an entry into the field.

So, what is Blue Pilgrims exactly, the member who refuses to divulge his identity, said: "It is an amalgamation of different local clubs and there are members who come from nook and corner of the country".

The members of Blue Pilgrims come from various places, meet their own expenses just to support Indian football.

Asked how do they stay in an expensive metropolis like Mumbai, the member said locals offer the travelling fans beds to sleep.

When India spanked Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the opening encounter of the Intercontinental Cup, just over 2,000 fans watched the game, a large of which were the 'Blue Pilgrims'.

After the Chinese Taipei game, India captain Sunil Chhetri made a passionate plea to the fans to come and watch their matches.

To make Chhetri's 100th appearance special in national colours, the Blue Pilgrims have made his face cutouts for the match against Kenya which the hosts won 3-0.

Chhetri too had words of apprciation for the Blue Pilgrims, saying: They are absolutely brilliant.

There are some 300 or more travelling fans. They are struggling for accommodation and are coming from all parts of the country. Mind you, most of them are college students and maybe don't have the money. But their passion surpasses everything.

A senior official of the Mumbai Football Arena said they support these fans in different ways.

"We provided them a hall when they wanted to make a special painting. In my capacity, I support these fans, in the way I can," the official said

Intercontinental Cup 2018: Indian football fans to unfurl...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How one video from captain...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Balotelli praised for reacting to racist Italy fans' banner
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Baichung Bhutia welcomes...
RELATED STORY
Balotelli takes aim at offensive banner displayed in...
RELATED STORY
Possible reasons for "God Save the King" banner during...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri hails Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
2 - 0
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS BRA
0 - 3
FIFA World Cup 2018
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us