Boateng bemused by Rummenigge transfer claims

Bayern Munich president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested Jerome Boateng can leave for the right price, leaving the defender confused.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 17:17 IST
329
Jerome Boateng cropped
Germany's Jerome Boateng

Germany international Jerome Boateng was bemused by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stating Bayern Munich are open to offers for the defender.

Boateng admitted last month he is keen on testing himself abroad, having struggled with Manchester City in the Premier League in 2010-11, and the desire for a transfer is still present according to Rummenigge.

"I don't hide the fact that we have a financial threshold, but it won't be low for sure. But I know that Jerome is thinking about leaving," the Bayern chairman told Sport Bild.

Boateng is preparing for the World Cup in Russia, where Germany's campaign begins on Sunday against Mexico, and insisted his focus is solely on the international tournament.

"That is not an issue right now. It's about the World Cup now. I do not know why these statements were made," he told a news conference.

"We are here in the national team, there is a World Cup. Everything else is not an issue for me. I'll say it: I'm just concentrating on the World Cup."

Boateng missed the end of Bayern's Bundesliga campaign due to a hamstring injury but was still selected in Joachim Low's squad.

