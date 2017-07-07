Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals

AC Milan have been busy in the transfer market ahead of 2017-18 but Zvonimir Boban does not believe they have signed any star players.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 16:37 IST

Zvonimir Boban is not convinced the players AC Milan have signed ahead of the new Serie A season have the quality to get the club back to the summit of Italian football.

Milan have been one of the busiest sides since the transfer window re-opened with six big-money transfers to strengthen Vincenzo Montella's side.

Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini have all signed on at the San Siro, with Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti set to do likewise.

But Boban - who won four league titles and the Champions League with Milan in the 1990s - does not believe any of the new acquisitions have the star quality required to revive the Rossoneri.

"Milan? They don't convince me very much," he is quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I believe that many good players have been purchased, but no excellent ones. And at San Siro you will have difficulty if you're just a good player. We'll see."

One star player Milan do have in their ranks, for now, is Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the teenage goalkeeper's future has been unclear during the close season.

The 18-year-old had rejected an offer to extend his contract beyond 2018 before appearing to change his mind on social media. He subsequently deleted his Instagram account and claimed it had been hacked.

However, a departure now appears unlikely following the promise of improved terms, with Donnarumma expected to pen a new deal in the coming days.

"I'm sorry for the lad, I don't want this mess to bother him," added Boban.

"Many times youngsters are too young to really understand things. Donnarumma has no such faults, but those around him do, they are not concerned about the right values to teach the boy.

"Now however, we hope that this incident does not affect his character and his career - because he has the potential to become one of the greatest."