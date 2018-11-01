Boca Jrs reaches Copa Libertadores final against River Plate

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 01 Nov 2018, 08:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SAO PAULO (AP) — Archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will stage this year's final of the prestigious Copa Libertadores. It will be the first time that two Argentinian sides will play for South America's top club trophy. Both matches will be in Buenos Aires.

Boca qualified Wednesday after a 2-2 draw at Palmeiras of Brazil. The most popular club in Argentina had won the first leg 2-0.

River reached the decision after a 2-1 win at defending champions Gremio also of Brazil on Tuesday. The Argentinians had lost at home 1-0, but qualified in the away goals rule.

Boca crushed Palmeiras coach Luiz Felipe Scolari's hopes in Sao Paulo at 18 minutes, when Ramon Avila netted an easy finish in front of goalkeeper Weverton after a low cross from Villa. That forced the Brazilians to win by three goals of advantage to qualify.

Palmeiras only leveled the score at 52 minutes, when Luan smashed the ball into the net after Boca's defense failed to clear a free kick cross from Lucas Lima. Hopes were high at the Allianz Arena when Gustavo Gomes converted a penalty at 60 minutes.

But 10 minutes later Palmeiras' villain Dario Benedetto, once more coming from the bench, scored again from the edge of the box. The striker had scored both Boca goals at La Bombonera in the week before in the end of the first leg.

After the match in Sao Paulo, Palmeiras coach Scolari said the two Argentinian giants deserved to be in the final of the tournament. "I liked Boca's teamwork very much, but it will be an Argentinian derby. Both deserved to be there," he said.

The finals of Copa Libertadores are initially scheduled for Nov. 7 and 28, but club officials said there could be changes because of a political summit in Buenos Aires. The first leg will be at Boca's La Bombonera and the second, at River's Monumental de Nunez.

Boca will play to win its seventh title in the competition, same figure of record winners Independiente, also of Argentina. River will try its fourth South American crown, with the latest being in 2015.