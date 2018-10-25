×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Boca Juniors 2 Palmeiras 0: Benedetto the hero with late brace

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    25 Oct 2018, 08:24 IST
MauroZarate - Cropped
Boca Juniors forward Mauro Zarate

A late brace from Dario Benedetto saw Boca Juniors beat Palmeiras 2-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final on Wednesday.

The Argentine giants struggled to create chances in front of their home fans at La Bombonera before Benedetto's late heroics.

Benedetto came off the bench to head in a late opener before firing in a tremendous effort from range to seal Boca's success.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras managed to frustrate the hosts for the most part, and Boca – who left Carlos Tevez on the bench – were reduced largely to efforts from distance.

Arguably the best of those came in the 82nd minute, when Lucas Olaza forced a diving save from Weverton with a 30-yard free-kick.

And the resulting corner would lead to the opener, Benedetto – introduced in the 77th minute – heading in Sebastian Villa's delivery.

Benedetto struck again five minutes later, brilliantly turning on the edge of the area before firing into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Boca will carry their two-goal lead to Brazil for the second leg on October 31.

Omnisport
NEWS
Copa Libertadores Review: Tevez helps Boca reach QFs,...
RELATED STORY
Cruzeiro 1 Boca Juniors 1 (1-3 agg): Visitors through to...
RELATED STORY
Palmeiras 2 Colo-Colo 0 (4-0 agg): Scolari's side ease...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to the 'Boca Juniors Confidential'...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Borja brace inspires Scolari's...
RELATED STORY
Scolari inspiring Palmeiras and leaving 7-1 behind
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Zarate leads Boca, River draw
RELATED STORY
Colo Colo 0 Palmeiras 2: Scolari's men poised for...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca, Cruzeiro and Colo Colo...
RELATED STORY
Tiny Tucuman breaks into Copa Libertadores quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us