×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores final appeal rejected by CAS

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:35 IST
Boca - cropped
Boca Juniors fans gather to see off their team ahead of the Copa Libertadores final second leg

Boca Juniors have had their bid to be awarded the Copa Libertadores title rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Copa Libertadores final second leg – which was postponed after Boca's bus was attacked on the way to the original fixture on November 24 – will finally take place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

However, Boca confirmed on Friday that, having had an initial appeal rejected by CONMEBOL, they would take their case to CAS, claiming that they should be awarded the trophy without playing in the rearranged Superclasico against their arch rivals.

But, in a statement issued on Saturday, CAS confirmed that it has denied Boca's appeal, and the second leg will take place as planned.

"CAS has dismissed the urgent request for provisional measures presented by Boca Juniors, who requested the suspension of the second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores 2018," the statement read.

The first leg between the two, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch before taking place on November 11, finished 2-2.

Omnisport
NEWS
Court rejects Boca Juniors appeal to disqualify River Plate
RELATED STORY
Boca expecting tough Superclasico in Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Boca on strike over Copa Libertadores final, president...
RELATED STORY
CONMEBOL rejects Boca appeal against River sanctions
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Controversy, Anticipation...
RELATED STORY
Boca to appeal CONMEBOL decision
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras 2-2 Boca Juniors (aggregate...
RELATED STORY
Boca-River Libertadores final will be in Madrid next week
RELATED STORY
Boca Juniors v River Plate: The Superclasico Copa...
RELATED STORY
Palmeiras 2 Boca Juniors 2 (2-4 agg): Superclasico Copa...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us