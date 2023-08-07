Boca Juniors host Nacional at the Alberto J. Armando on Wednesday (August 9) in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores last 16.

The hosts had mixed results in the just-concluded Liga Profesional campaign, which prompted the dismissal of manager Hugo Ibarra in March with the team languishing in 11th place after eight games. New boss Jorge Almiron led them to a seventh-placed finish.

Nacional, meanwhile, struggled in the Torneo Intermedio and look forward to the new Primera Division Clausura campaign which kicks off later this month. They beat Cerro Largo 1-0 in their last league outing, with Franco Fagundez scoring in the first half.

Boca and Nacional played out a goalless draw in the first leg last week, with the Argentine side failing to register a shot on target.

Boca Juniors vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 competitive meetings, Boca trail Nacional 6-4.

Nacional have kept one clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Boca are unbeaten in six games in the fixture since 2013.

Nacional were one of three teams that went winless in Torneo Intermedio away games.

Boca have the best defensive record in the Copa Libertadores this season, conceding twice.

Boca Juniors vs Nacional Prediction

Boca are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins. They have won their last four home games as they seek a place in the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Nacional, meanwhile, have won one of their last four games. They are winless in four away games, which could be their undoing.

Prediction: Boca 1-0 Nacional

Boca Juniors vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Boca

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored n just two of Nacional's last eight games.)