Boca missed too many chances, rues Schelotto

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    12 Nov 2018, 04:52 IST
GuillermoBarrosSchelotto - cropped
Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the Copa Libertadores final first leg

Guillermo Barros Schelotto was left rueing Boca Juniors' missed chances as they could only draw with River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final first leg.

Played a day later than initially scheduled due to torrential rain on Saturday, the Superclasico lived up to its billing but Boca could not shake off their determined rivals in a 2-2 stalemate at La Bombonera.

Despite leading twice and having further chances to clinch a first-leg victory, Schelotto's men were frustrated, with their coach now concerned it could cost them.

"We should have won," Schelotto told reporters. "We wasted so many chances, too many.

"I think we were the better side on the field, but River played their game, caused us some trouble on occasion and now it will be to the Monumental to settle it.

"We had the opportunity to go 3-2 up at the end, but [Franco] Armani has made a great save."

It was Dario Benedetto who was denied by Armani late on, but the Boca substitute, who scored his side's second, had a different outlook on the game.

"We got some things wrong, but it is a fair result," Benedetto said. "Maybe it is not the result we were looking for, but we are happy, we played a good game. I do not know if we were better than River."

