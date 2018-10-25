×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Boca's Benedetto relieved to score again after lengthy lay-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    25 Oct 2018, 13:13 IST
DarioBenedetto - cropped
Boca Juniors striker Dario Benedetto

Dario Benedetto felt a weight lift after scoring his first goal for Boca Juniors since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Argentina international Benedetto was on target for the first time since November 2017, having ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and suffered from Achilles tendinitis and a hamstring issue since returning to contention in August.

The 28-year-old came off the bench in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final against Palmeiras at La Bombonera and scored twice in the space of five minutes to give Boca a 2-0 win, netting a header and a brilliant 20-yard strike into the bottom-left corner after a phenomenal turn.

"It was hard for me to score again. It wasn't going right for me. I am happy to return in a moment as important as a semi-final," said Benedetto.

"I've been working after many setbacks – I still have tendinitis, the strain. Those blows can crush you, but then this can also happen.

"I liked the second goal a lot because of the touch, but I prefer the first. It was a relief for me to score again after so long, more so in a semi-final."

Boca coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto refused to take credit for Benedetto's impact after introducing him for Ramon Abila in the 77th minute, instead highlighting the effort made by the striker to make a successful comeback.

"He's back from injury. He had a muscle injury in his recovery and started from zero," said Barros Schelotto.

"An injury delayed everything, but he made his mark on the pitch. He deserves all the credit. He's a star."

Despite possessing a 2-0 aggregate advantage, Barros Schelotto warned his team against stepping off the gas when they visit Allianz Parque next week.

He said: "It will be a really hard game, it will not be easy, we need to play with the same attitude, showing the same football, and we need to be dominant there.

"It doesn't matter if the game is in our stadium or in Palmeiras', we need to overcome our rivals.

"They proved to be strong throughout the tournament, showing a really good mentality and an impressive physical strength, and it will be hard. It will not be easy. There is nothing defined yet."

Omnisport
NEWS
Boca Juniors 2 Palmeiras 0: Benedetto the hero with late...
RELATED STORY
Spalletti fears lengthy Nainggolan absence
RELATED STORY
Lloris relieved to beat Man United after 'tough week'
RELATED STORY
Southampton fails to score again, holds Bournemouth to draw
RELATED STORY
5 world class footballers who are notoriously bad penalty...
RELATED STORY
Leonardo Jardim Monaco sold XI
RELATED STORY
3 managers Real Madrid could sign to become unstoppable...
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona stars apart from Lionel Messi to win the...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Ronaldo loves United but he will want to score
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 clubs Lionel Messi has failed to score...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us