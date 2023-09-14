Bochum host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday (September 16) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Bochum drew 2-2 with Augsburg in their last game, with Takuma Asano scoring twice to rescue a point. Bochum are 13th in the league table with two points from three games.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have had a positive start to life under manager Dino Toppmoller. They will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season. They drew 1-1 with Koln in their last Bundesliga outing. Deadline-day signing Niels Nkounkou came off the bench to score a late leveler to open his account.

The visitors are tenth with five points from an obtainable nine.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 71 meetings between the two sides, with Bochum trailing 29-26.

Their most recent matchup was a 1-1 draw.

Bochum have lost one of their last four games in the fixture.

Frankfurt are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Frankfurt have conceded eight goals in the Bundesliga this season, the third-highest in the competition.

The Eagles have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding twice.

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bochum are on a run of three draws and have won just one of their last 10 games across competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in four Bundesliga games at home.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning five. They're in much better form than Bochum and should come out on top.

Prediction: Bochum 0-1 Frankfurt

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Frankfurt's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scorfed in two of their last seven matchups.)