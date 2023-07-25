Bodo/Glimt vs Bohemians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Bodo/Glimt host Bohemians Praha at the Aspmyra Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

The hosts continued their dominance in the Eliteserien, thrashing Sandefjord Fotball 5-2 on Sunday. Kjetil Knudsen’s men have won three consecutive games in the Norwegian top flight, where they boast a nine-point lead atop the standings.

Bodo/Glimt head are on a run of four wins and unbeaten in six games, winning five since a 2-0 loss to Stromsgodset on June 25.

Bohemians, meanwhile, kicked off the 2023-24 Czech Republic 1. Liga campaign with a 1-0 win over 10-man Pardubice on Saturday. That was in keeping with their fine pre-season, where they won four of their six friendlies, losing once.

The visitors, though, are winless in six of their last eight competitive away games, losing five since April.

Bodo/Glimt vs Bohemians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Bodo/Glimt have won all but one of their last six games across ompetitions, with a 2-2 draw against Molde on July 2 being the exception.

Bohemians are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, winning five since June.

Bodo/Glimt have gone 12 home games without defeat across competitions, winning eight since a 4-3 friendly loss against Viborg FF in February.

Bodo/Glimt and Bohemians Prediction

The two teams are in fine recent run, so an end-to-end contest at the ax could ensue. The Glimt have home advantage, so they should pick a key first-leg win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Bohemians

Bodo/Glimt vs Bohemians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in nine of the Glimt’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of the hosts’ last seven games.)