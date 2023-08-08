Bodo/Glimt vs Pyunik Yerevan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Bodo/Glimt and Pyunik Yerevan go head-to-head at the Aspmyra Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts were condemned to a second consecutive defeat in the Eliteserien, losing 3-2 to Vikings on Sunday. That followed a 2-0 home defeat to Tromso on July 30, snapping a three-game winning run in the league.

Sandwiched between both losses, Kjetil Knudsen’s men picked a 4-2 second-leg win over Bohemians Praha on August 3 to complete a 7-2 aggregate win in the second qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Pyunik failed to make it two wins from two in the new Armenian top flight campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Ararat on Sunday. Before that, Yeghishe Melikyan’s side kicked off their new domestic campaign with a 2-0 victory over FC Alashkert on July 31, courtesy of goals from Edgar Malakyan and Hovhannes Harutyunyan.

Pyunik now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they edged out Narva Trans and Kalmar FF in the opening two rounds.

Bodo/Glimt vs Pyunik Yerevan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Pyunik are on an eight-game unbeaten run across competition, winning seven times since a 1-0 defeat to Uratu in June.

The Glimt are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 home games across competitions, winning nine times since a 4-3 loss to Viborg in April.

Melikyan’s men have won their last five away games, scoring 16 goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw against BKMA Yerevan in May.

Bodo/Glimt vs Pyunik Yerevan Prediction

Bodo have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks and will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. While Pyunik head into the game as the more in-form side, the Glimt are favourites to come out on top, as they boast a superior and more experienced squad.

Prediction: Bodo 2-1 Pyunik

Bodo/Glimt vs Pyunik Yerevan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the Glimt’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in all but one of Pyunik’s last eight games.)