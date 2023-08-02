Bohemians Praha take on Bodo/Glimt at Epet ARENA in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts were humbled 3-0 in the first leg last week in Norway. Their poor form continued at the weekend as they failed to make it two wins from two in the new Czech 1. Liga campaign, losing 2-1 to Teplice.

Before that, Jaroslav Vesely’s men kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 1-0 victory over Pardubice on July 22, five days before their loss at Bodo/Glimt.

The Norwegian side have won their last three away games across competitions. However, Kjetil Knudsen’s side are coming off a 2-0 loss against Tromso in the Norwegian Eliteserien at the weekend.

Before that, the Glimt were on a five-gamewinning streak, scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Molde on July 2. Despite their loss to Tromso, Bodo/Glimt remain at the summit of the Eliteserien, six points above second-placed Vikings.

Bohemians Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the sides, following their first-leg meeting last week.

With their defeat against Teplice at the weekend, Bohemians have lost successive games for the first time since April.

The Glimt are on a run of three away wins across competitions since a 2-0 loss at Stromsgodset in June.

Vesely’s side are without a win in three competitive home games, losing twice since a 4-1 win over Jablonec on April 30.

Bohemians Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt will back themselves to return to winning ways against a Bohemians side who have struggled this season. Expect the Glimt to pick up from where they dropped off in the first leg and edge out Bohemians.

Prediction: Bohemians 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Bohemians Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Bohemians’ last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of the Glimt’s last eight outings.)