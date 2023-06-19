Bolivia vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21, 2023

Chile will set out to pick up a fourth win on the spin when they visit the Estadio Ramon Tahuichi to face Bolivia in a friendly on Wednesday (June 21).
Bolivia were sent crashing back to earth on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena. That followed a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia on March 28, which snapped their seven-game losing streak.
Next up for Bolivia is an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last four encounters, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in September 2017.
Chile, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results, as they thrashed Dominican Republic 5-0 at the Estadio Sausalito. Eduardo Berizzo’s men have won three games on the bounce, scoring 11 goals and conceding twice in 2023.
However, Chile are without a win in six games away from home, losing five since June 2022.
Bolivia vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 32 wins from the last 49 meetings, Chile have been utterly dominant in the fixture.
- Bolivia have picked up just seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.
- Chile are on a four-game unbeaten run against La Verde, claiming three wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2017.
- Bolivia have lost seven of their last eight games across competitions since January 2022, with the win over Saudi Arabia in March being the exception.
- Chile have failed to win their last six away games since their 3-2 win over Bolivia in February 2022.
Bolivia vs Chile Prediction
While Bolivia will look to pick up a morale-boosting result, they face a Chile side who are firing on all cylinders. La Roja have enjoyed the better of the fixture and should come out on top once again.
Prediction: Bolivia 0-2 Chile
Bolivia vs Chile Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chile
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of Bolivia’s last five outings.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last five meetings.)