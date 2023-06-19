Bolivia vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21, 2023

Chile will set out to pick up a fourth win on the spin when they visit the Estadio Ramon Tahuichi to face Bolivia in a friendly on Wednesday (June 21).

Bolivia were sent crashing back to earth on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena. That followed a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia on March 28, which snapped their seven-game losing streak.

Next up for Bolivia is an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last four encounters, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in September 2017.

Chile, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results, as they thrashed Dominican Republic 5-0 at the Estadio Sausalito. Eduardo Berizzo’s men have won three games on the bounce, scoring 11 goals and conceding twice in 2023.

However, Chile are without a win in six games away from home, losing five since June 2022.

Bolivia vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 49 meetings, Chile have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

Bolivia have picked up just seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Chile are on a four-game unbeaten run against La Verde, claiming three wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2017.

Bolivia have lost seven of their last eight games across competitions since January 2022, with the win over Saudi Arabia in March being the exception.

Chile have failed to win their last six away games since their 3-2 win over Bolivia in February 2022.

Bolivia vs Chile Prediction

While Bolivia will look to pick up a morale-boosting result, they face a Chile side who are firing on all cylinders. La Roja have enjoyed the better of the fixture and should come out on top once again.

Prediction: Bolivia 0-2 Chile

Bolivia vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chile

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of Bolivia’s last five outings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last five meetings.)

