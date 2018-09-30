Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bologna's Orsolini shows off his highly touted potential

Associated Press
30 Sep 2018
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Bologna's 21-year-old winger Riccardo Orsolini showed glimpses of why he is considered one of Italy's next great strikers in a 2-1 comeback win over Udinese on Sunday.

Shortly after coming off the bench, Orsolini expertly redirected a cross inside the near post for the winner eight minutes from time — earning his first Serie A goal.

Orsolini, who is on loan from Juventus, also hit the post in the closing minutes.

At last year's Under-20 World Cup, Orsolini won the tournament's Golden Boot award by scoring five goals to help Italy finish third.

Ignacio Pussetto had given Udinese an early lead then Federico Santander equalized for Bologna before the break.

It was the second win in seven matches for Bologna, which is coached by Filippo Inzaghi. Udinese is one point ahead in 11th place.

