Bologna vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23, 2023

Bologna will entertain last-placed Cremonese at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Monday (January 23).

The hosts bounced back from back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 win at Udinese, with second-half goals from Nicola Sansone and Stefan Posch helping them overturn a one-goal deficit. Bologna are 11th in the league table with 22 points and will move into the top half with a win.

Cremonese, meanwhile, remain winless in Serie A following a 3-2 home defeat to Monza last week. They fell three goals down after 55 minutes but fell short of completing a comeback despite Cyriel Dessers and Daniel Ciofani reducing arrears in the second half.

Bologna vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 27 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1922 in the erstwhile Prima Divisione. They will meet for the first time since 2006, and this is also their first meeting in Serie A since 1990.

Bologna have been the better side in the fixture, leading 12-6.

The visitors are winless against Bologna since 1990, while Bologna's last win over their northern rivals came in the Coppa Italia in 1996.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Bologna's last seven Serie A games.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have struggled defensively this season. Cremonese have conceded 32 goals, which is the second-worst defensive record in the competition, while Bologna have conceded 29 goals in 18 games.

Bologna vs Cremonese Prediction

The hosts have suffered just two defeats at home this season and are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors.

Cremonse, meanwhile, were winless on their travels this season but pulled off an upset against Napoli in Coppa Italia in midweek. They have failed to score in their last two away league games.

Considering the form of the two teams and recent history, the two teams should play out a draw.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Cremonese

Bologna vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

