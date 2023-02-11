Bologna vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023 

Bologna will host Monza at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday (February 12) in the Italian Serie A.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form in the league at the moment and are now pushing for European spots. Bologna beat Fiorentina 2-1 in their last league outing. Riccardo Orsolini scored the opener from the spot before Stefan Posch headed home the winner early in the second half. Bologna are ninth in the standings with 29 points from 21 games.

Monza, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid return to the Serie A and are on course to retain their top-flight status for another season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria last time out, with Matteo Pessina scoring the equaliser with the final kick of the game.

The visitors have picked up 26 points from 21 games and are 10th in the league table. They're just three points behind their Bologna in the table and will leapfrog them with a win this weekend.

Bologna vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the second meeting between Bologna and Monza.

The first meeting between the two teams came in October, which I Rossoblu won 2-1.

Only two of Bologna's eight league defeats this season have come at home.

Five of Monza's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

The hosts have conceded 31 league goals this season, the most by any team in the top half of the standings.

I Biancorossi have scored at least once in their last eight games.

Bologna vs Monza Prediction

Bologna are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They have lost just one of their last eight home games.

Monza, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games, winning three. They are unbeaten in their last three away league games and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Monza

Bologna vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of the visitors' last nine games.)

