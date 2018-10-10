×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bolt looking to his first football start in Sydney

PTI
NEWS
News
4   //    10 Oct 2018, 14:55 IST

Sydney, Oct 10 (AFP) Sprint superstar Usain Bolt looks set to make his first start as a professional footballer Friday, a challenge he said could determine if he has a future in the sport of his boyhood dreams.

Bolt said the coach of his Central Coast Mariners, Mike Mulvey, had indicated he would be in the starting line-up in a friendly against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

"For me, that's always a good step, when the coach is satisfied with your fitness to put you in the starting line up -- that's always a big step," Bolt told Mariners' club media Wednesday.

"I am just happy to get the chance and go out there and start, and do my best because that is the key thing."

The eight-time Olympic champion made his footballing debut in late August in a 20-minute cameo as a substitute on the left wing, nearly scoring but tiring quickly. Bolt said he had improved his fitness since, and expected to spend more time up front.

"My movement and my touch is much better now," he said. "I've learnt how to set my body and where to place the ball." The A-League has been struggling in recent years with fewer fans and dwindling TV ratings, with football chiefs hoping the arrival of big names like Bolt will boost local interest.

The 100m world record holder said he expected some nerves when out on the pitch, but was excited by the opportunity to prove his worth as a footballer.

"This will be a big game. I think it will determine if the club makes up its mind on what to do with my career. So for me it's a very important game," he said.

"I'm looking forward to prove myself

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bolt to get start in trial game for soccer club in Australia
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt arrives for trial in Australian soccer's A-League
RELATED STORY
Bolt to play 1st game for Australian club in quest to go pro
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque...
RELATED STORY
Bolt agrees to practice deal with Australian soccer club
RELATED STORY
No special treatment for Usain Bolt: Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt makes soccer debut for Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
Nagaland Football: A special child needs special attention
RELATED STORY
Top 5 football stadiums based on seating capacity
RELATED STORY
Football Legends: #1 Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
12 Oct EGY SWA 10:30 PM Egypt vs Swaziland
12 Oct CAP TAN 10:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Tanzania
12 Oct COT CEN 10:30 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Central African Republic
12 Oct TOG GAM 11:30 PM Togo vs Gambia
International Friendlies 2018
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us