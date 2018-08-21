Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bolt not giving up on Manchester United dream

Omnisport
NEWS
News
327   //    21 Aug 2018, 14:17 IST
Usain Bolt - cropped
Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt still harbours a dream of one day playing for Manchester United.

Bolt participated in his first training session with Central Coast Mariners on his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, having joined the A-League club for an "indefinite" training period.

The fastest man ever over 100 and 200 metres retired from athletics in 2017 and, having spent time with Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stromsgodset, Bolt has set his sights on becoming a professional footballer.

A contract with the Mariners may emerge if he impresses in training, yet Bolt's biggest aspiration is to turn out for his beloved United.

Speaking to reporters after his first training session in Australia, Bolt said: "I daydream all the time about just big things...one of my biggest is to play for Manchester United.

"I think that could be my biggest dream. You can't get bigger than that.

"Even if it's just for five games or one game, that would be a dream come true because, as I said, I'm a massive fan. 

"But this is the start and I'm really appreciative of everything the Mariners have done. They've given me the opportunity to make my mark and get my start here."

Jose Mourinho may be intrigued to hear that Bolt spent time in central defence when he was growing up, given the United boss was unsuccessful in trying to strength that area during the transfer window.

"I started as a keeper in primary school and the faster I got, the further up the field I got," Bolt added.

"In high school I was centre-back and eventually a centre forward."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona gives up on signing Man United star.
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, victims of their reputation
RELATED STORY
Why has Anthony Martial not excelled at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who should be dropped from...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reasons behind Manchester United's dismal...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us