Bolton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 1: Dack gives visitors derby honours

11   //    07 Oct 2018, 00:40 IST
Blackburn - Cropped
Blackburn celebrate against Bolton. CREDIT: Twitter @SkyBetChamp

Bradley Dack's first-half goal gave Blackburn Rovers a 1-0 away victory over local Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers.

The two sides came into Saturday's game level on points, but Blackburn's triumph meant Tony Mowbray's men move three clear of their opponents to 18, having lost only one of their last six matches.

Defeat left struggling Bolton on a run of one win in eight league matches, a significant slump having previously won three of their first four to start the campaign.

Dack's winner, his eighth goal of the season in all competitions, came after 22 minutes when he tucked in from inside the six-yard box, the visitors finally breaking through after Harrison Reed had a shot saved and Joe Rothwell had a shot brilliantly blocked in the same move.

At the other end, Josh Magennis had a header impressively saved by David Raya and another aerial attempt cleared off the line by Charlie Mulgrew prior to half time, which proved to be Bolton's best opportunities aside from a last-gasp penalty award to Christian Doidge that was overruled by an offside flag.

