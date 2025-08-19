Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Bolton Wanderers will invite Reading to the Toughsheet Community Stadium in the Football League One action on Wednesday. The visitors are at the bottom of the league standings while Bolton are in 13th place with four points.

The hosts had registered their first win of the season earlier this month, defeating Plymouth 2-0 at home, but have since gone winless in their two games. They lost 4-2 on penalties to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup first round last week and were held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley in their previous league outing on Saturday.

The Royals have endured a poor start to their league campaign, losing all three games thus far. They overcame Portsmouth 2-1 in the Carabao Cup last week but failed to continue that form and fell to a 2-1 home loss to Wimbledon in League One on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 16 wins. The Royals are not far behind with 15 wins, and 10 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their League One meetings last season.

Three of their last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have conceded two goals apiece in their three league games this season.

Bolton have won just one of their last nine league games, with that triumph registered at home earlier this month.

The visitors have lost their last four league games, conceding 10 goals. Notably, their last three wins in the league have been registered on their travels.

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Prediction

The Trotters have won just one of their four games in all competitions this season and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their last eight home meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form here.

The Royals opened their goalscoring account in League One this season in their 2-1 loss to Wimbledon last week and will look to continue that form. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four away games in this fixture.

Bolton have won their last two home meetings against Reading by a scoreline of 5-2, and considering the visitors' poor start to the season, we back the Wanderers to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Reading

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bolton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

