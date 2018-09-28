Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Boniek: Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus great for Serie A

28 Sep 2018
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus midfielder Zbigniew Boniek said Cristiano Ronaldo is great for the Italian champions and Serie A following his arrival from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo sensationally swapped Madrid for Juve after leading the Spanish giants to a third successive Champions League title.

Since his €112million transfer in July, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals in seven appearances for Juventus.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great thing for Serie A," Boniek – now president of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) after winning the Scudetto and European Cup with Juve in the 1980s – said. "For marketing, merchandising and media rights.

"In the past, no one was watching Juventus-Frosinone. Now all the world is watching that game. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great thing for Juventus and Serie A.

"Italian football has to take advantage of it and improving the structures. Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy means Italian league can be attractive. Italy is a serious country where football is very difficult. One of the most difficult.

"It is an advantage for the other clubs too [his transfer to Juventus]. I really like this transfer [Ronaldo to Juventus]."

Juve have won their opening six games of the season to be three points clear atop the Serie A table ahead of Saturday's blockbuster showdown against Napoli in Turin.

 

 
