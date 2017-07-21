Bonucci aims to follow AC Milan legends Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini
Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini - these are the defenders Leonardo Bonucci is inspired by having joined AC Milan.
Leonardo Bonucci is aiming to write his name into AC Milan's history books after completing his €42million transfer from Serie A champions Juventus.
The Italy international wrapped up his surprise move to San Siro on Thursday and namechecked Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini among the Milan "legends" he wants to follow.
Alessandro Nesta and Mauro Tassotti were also picked out by the 30-year-old as he marked his surprise switch to Milan on social media.
"When you think of AC Milan, you naturally think of the team's history, of all those champions who have worn the famous team colours," Bonucci posted on Instagram.
"I think of Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini, Nesta, Tassotti. I admire them for what they have given to football and this club. They are legends.
"I arrive today to start writing a new page in the Rossoneri history and in my career. The challenge begins now, a new adventure starts today together with colleagues who, like me, are so hungry to win."
Quando pensi al Milan, vieni subito attratto dalla sua storia, da quella dei campioni che hanno vestito la sua maglia. Penso a Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini, Nesta, Tassotti. Li ammiro per quello che hanno dato al calcio e a questo Club. Loro sono nella leggenda, Io arrivo oggi, per iniziare a scrivere una nuova pagina della storia rossonera e della mia carriera. Inizia una nuova sfida, una nuova avventura assieme a compagni che come me hanno tanta fame e voglia di vincere. Ringrazio la Società tutta, il Direttore Fassone, il DS Mirabelli e il Mister che mi hanno voluto fortemente e fatto sentire importante e al centro di questo progetto ambizioso. Sono stato accolto con un affetto e un calore smisurato da parte dei tifosi rossoneri e per questo mi impegnerò, insieme ai miei compagni, per far sì che questo entusiasmo continui e si alimenti durante la stagione, attraverso le vittorie e la voglia da parte di tutti di riportare il Milan ai vertici italiani ed europei, a cominciare dalla prossima gara. Uniti si può. #HungrierThanEver #LB19 #AcMilan #NewSeason - When you think of AC Milan, you naturally think of the team's history, of all those champions who have worn the famous team colours. I think of Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini, Nesta, Tassotti. I admire them for what they have given to football and this Club. They are legends. I arrive today to start writing a new page in the Rossoneri history and in my career. The challenge begins now, a new adventure starts today together with comrades who, like me, are so hungry to win. I would like to thank the entire team, Director Fassone, DS Mirabelli and Mr. Montella, who have all strongly supported me and made me feel so central to this ambitious new plan. I have been greeted with affection and warmth from the fans and that makes me committed to work hard, together with the rest of the team, to make sure this enthusiasm continues and grows during the season as we work towards winning and bringing AC Milan back to the heights of the Italian and European tournaments. We start now. Together we can. #HungrierThanEver #LB19 #AcMilan #NewSeason