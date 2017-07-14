Bonucci arrives at AC Milan ahead of shock move from Juventus

AC Milan have confirmed the arrival of Leonardo Bonucci, with the Italy international set to move from Serie A champions Juventus.

by Omnisport News 14 Jul 2017, 19:21 IST

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci has arrived at AC Milan ahead of his shock move from Serie A rivals Juventus.

The 30-year-old is on the cusp of putting pen to paper on a reported five-year deal at San Siro, with the clubs said to have agreed a €40million move.

Bonucci has been part of European club football's most fearsome three-man at Juve alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, but last year had an argument with head coach Massimiliano Allegri during a 4-1 win over Palermo, while he was also forced to deny reports of a rift with Paulo Dybala in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

And the Italy international has arrived at big-spending Milan, with Bonucci the marquee signing of the ambitious transfer dealings funded by Yonghong Li's Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux group.

Bonucci's agent, Alessandro Luci, had refused to confirm a deal was in place for the centre-back but Milan tweeted a video of Bonucci's arrival at the club on Friday.

Milan have already added seven new signings ahead of the new Serie A season, with Andrea Conti, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini all moving to the club as they aim to end Juve's dominance in Italy.

Vincenzo Montella's side are also expected to complete a deal for Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia, with the agent of the Argentina international, Enzo Montepaone, confirming a switch is imminent, with the fee reported to be €17m.