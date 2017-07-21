Bonucci out to make Milan a successful team again

Now officially an AC Milan player, Leonardo Bonucci has set his sights on restoring the club to its former glory.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 23:19 IST

AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci playing for Italy

Leonardo Bonucci wants to make AC Milan a successful team again after he was officially unveiled as a Rossoneri player following his stunning move from Juventus.

Bonucci's €42million transfer from the Serie A champions to Milan was completed on Thursday as the San Siro side's big-spending transfer window continues.

Along with the headline addition of centre-back Bonucci, Milan have also signed Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Antonio Donnarumma and Fabio Borini.

Further acquisitions are expected, with Andrea Belotti, Renato Sanches and Nikola Kalinic linked with the club.

Italy international Bonucci has been impressed with Milan's business and is hopeful the club can be restored to its former glory having failed to finish higher than sixth in each of the last four seasons.

"The arrival in Milan and the words of support given to me by the Milan fans gave me enthusiasm," he said at his presentation.

"The club has made great investments in the market thanks to the vision of [CEO Marco] Fassone and [chief sport officer Massimiliano] Mirabelli.

"Now it is up to us to increase the enthusiasm of the people with victories.

"On my social media I wrote "united we can win" because the strength of the team is great. We hope to make Milan the important outfit this club deserves."