Book on history of women's cricket to be out on Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A book on history of women's cricket in India will hit the stands on November 30, announced Westland Publications on Monday.

The book, titled 'The Fire Burns Blue: A History of Women's Cricket in India', is co-authored by sports journalists Karunya Keshav and Sidhanta Pathak.

Claiming to provide an elaborate narrative of the game, right from its origin to the present day, the book, as per the author, would be peppered with rare photographs in a bid to re-iterate the highs and lows of the early years of women's cricket.

It would talk about the numerous "twist and turns" of women's cricket, including the early days of pioneers like Diana Eduljee and Shantha Rangaswamy in the early '70s and the stars of today like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Women's cricket in India has been built on the hard work and a wonderful can-do spirit of some incredible, multi-faceted women.

"Their journeys are inspiring and entertaining. At a time when the game is changing, and the understanding of women's voice in society itself is changing, we wanted to celebrate their lives and remember their achievements beyond what the scorecards did," Karuna Keshav, co-author of the book, said.

The book will be launched as part of the publishing house's new imprint, Westland Sport.

"This is the first comprehensive history of women's cricket that documents the entire gamut of the women's game starting from its humble beginnings, its spirited journey through its early years to the present-day when truly, the game has come of age," Associate Editor (WestLand) Karthik Venkatesh said