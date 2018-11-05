×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Book on history of women's cricket to be out on Nov 30

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    05 Nov 2018, 16:58 IST

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A book on history of women's cricket in India will hit the stands on November 30, announced Westland Publications on Monday.

The book, titled 'The Fire Burns Blue: A History of Women's Cricket in India', is co-authored by sports journalists Karunya Keshav and Sidhanta Pathak.

Claiming to provide an elaborate narrative of the game, right from its origin to the present day, the book, as per the author, would be peppered with rare photographs in a bid to re-iterate the highs and lows of the early years of women's cricket.

It would talk about the numerous "twist and turns" of women's cricket, including the early days of pioneers like Diana Eduljee and Shantha Rangaswamy in the early '70s and the stars of today like Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Women's cricket in India has been built on the hard work and a wonderful can-do spirit of some incredible, multi-faceted women.

"Their journeys are inspiring and entertaining. At a time when the game is changing, and the understanding of women's voice in society itself is changing, we wanted to celebrate their lives and remember their achievements beyond what the scorecards did," Karuna Keshav, co-author of the book, said.

The book will be launched as part of the publishing house's new imprint, Westland Sport.

"This is the first comprehensive history of women's cricket that documents the entire gamut of the women's game starting from its humble beginnings, its spirited journey through its early years to the present-day when truly, the game has come of age," Associate Editor (WestLand) Karthik Venkatesh said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Leicester open book of condolence for Srivaddhanaprabha
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who scored a hat-trick on their full league...
RELATED STORY
5 infamous comments in the game of football
RELATED STORY
You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi on following Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Son of late Leicester owner vows to carry on father's legacy
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Most appearances as a player in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The possible impact of Real Madrid's dismissal...
RELATED STORY
5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Referee right to book Gray after chairman tribute –...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us