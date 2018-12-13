×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bookmakers to cut adverts around British TV sports programs

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    13 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Some advertising for bookmakers will disappear from live broadcasts of sports in Britain from next year.

The Industry Group for Responsible Gambling says from the summer of 2019 a "whistle to whistle" ban on betting advertising will apply to all live sports — apart from horse and greyhound racing — televised before 9 p.m.

Betting adverts must stop five minutes before the event starts and only resume five minutes after the conclusion. Bookmakers will also be prevented from sponsoring sports show before 9 p.m.

But betting adverts can still appear within a sports arena, as they do around fields at Premier League games flashing the in-game odds.

Still, the government welcomed gambling companies recognizing the need to respond to public concerns about the proliferation of betting advertising.

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright says "it is vital children and vulnerable people are protected from the threat of gambling-related harm. Companies must be socially responsible."

Associated Press
NEWS
Podcast: sports worth watching on TV; the Copa Libertadores
RELATED STORY
Will racism ever leave Football?
RELATED STORY
Easier gambling has sports worried about fighting the fix
RELATED STORY
Russia accused of hacking sports world over doping scandal
RELATED STORY
7 legendary football journalists of all time: twitter and...
RELATED STORY
I have fallen in love with India & its people: British...
RELATED STORY
How to know the best football league in Europe
RELATED STORY
What Happened to Arsenal's 'British Core'?
RELATED STORY
4 unusual Guinness World Records which have been set by...
RELATED STORY
HotFut SUFC partners with Tiki Taka to set up grassroots...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us