×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Boos greet Man U 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24 Nov 2018, 23:24 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United stuttered to 0-0 at home against struggling Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's disjointed side fell further behind the leading pack.

Boos greeted the final whistle at Old Trafford, such was the home side's listless performance against a side without a league win for 10 weeks.

Palace threatened to leave the stadium with all three points for the first time since 1989, but had to make do with a point as United failed to get the win it desperately needed to kickstart its campaign.

Mourinho's side is 14 points behind first-place Manchester City and, perhaps more worryingly, let pass a great chance to reduce the gap to the top four.

Wilfried Zaha tormented United, his former club, and Cheikhou Kouyate had a goal ruled out for offside on an afternoon when Patrick Van Aanholt and Andros Townsend wasted glorious chances for Palace.

Chris Smalling missed his own gilt-edged chance and Romelu Lukaku saw a goal disallowed for offside, but it was not a performance that satisfied the Old Trafford fans. Paul Pogba's substitution was greeted warmly and groans turned to loud jeers at fulltime.

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League 2018/19: Can Crystal Palace end their...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 performers for Chelsea against Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to a 2-2...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Could Solve the Lack of Goals at Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United miss out on opportunity at Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us