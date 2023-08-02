Borac BB vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Borac BB host Austria Vienna at the Gradski stadion Banja Luka in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie following a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Austria last week. Haris Tabakovic scored a last-gasp winner in the fourth minute of injury time after having a goal disallowed in the seventh minute.

The Austrian side followed up their continental win with a harrowing 3-0 home defeat to Sturm Graz in their Austrian Bundesliga opener. Jusuf Gazibegovic, Szymon Wlodarczyk and David Affengruber scored for Sturm.

Borac booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers with a runner-up finish in the Bosnian Primeja liga last season. Vienna, meanwhile, won the Austrian Bundesliga Conference League playoffs to book their spot at this stage.

The winner of this tie face either Ordabasy or Legia Warsaw in the third qualifying round.

Borac BB vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Borac have not progressed beyond the second qualifying round of a European club competition.

Eight of Vienna's last nine away competitive games have had goals at both ends, with seven producing at least three goals.

Borac have won 11 of their last 14 home games across competitions (one loss).

Four of Borac's last five competitive games have had higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Borac BB vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Vienna needed a dramatic injury-time winner to take the lead in the tie, which gives them something to protect.

Borac will have to be adventurous as they seek to overturn their one-goal deficit. The Bosnian side's strong home record could inspire confidence that they can get the job done.

Nevertheless, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Borac 1-1 Vienna

Borac BB vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score (Eight of Vienna's last nine away games have had goals at both ends.)

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half (Four of Borac's last five games have had more goals in the second half than the first.)