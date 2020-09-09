Bordeaux vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The 2020-21 edition of the Ligue 1 returns with an intriguing fixture this week as an in-form Lyon outfit travel to Bordeaux to play an important game at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. Both teams are currently unbeaten in their respective league campaigns and will look to further their streaks this Friday.

Bordeaux will be looking to punch above their weight this season and have built a squad that can challenge the best teams in the Ligue 1. The home side has picked up four points from six games and can cause an upset against Lyon this Friday.

Lyon have built on their excellent Champions League form and won their first Ligue 1 fixture against Dijon by a 4-1 margin. Memphis Depay scored a magnificent hat-trick last week and will be his side's chief threat going into this match.

🎙 @MarceloGuedes02 et @RudiGarcia seront en conférence de presse ce mercredi à partir de 16h00 à 2 jours du match #FCGBOL.



📺📱 En direct sur @OLTV_officiel et OLPLAY !

Bordeaux vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Bordeaux and Lyon share an exciting rivalry and the head-to-head record between the two sides is a fair reflection of the intensity of this fixture. Lyon have won 13 games out of a total of 35 fixtures against Bordeaux and the home side is not far behind with 12 victories.

Lyon pipped Bordeaux to a 2-1 victory in January this year and will hold a slight upper hand going into this game. Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele were on target for Lyon on the day and will look to get on to the scoresheet again on Friday.

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Lyon form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Bordeaux vs Lyon Team News

Pablo is unavailable for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Bordeaux

Bordeaux centre-back Pablo is currently recovering from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury and is unavailable for this game. The home side is likely to field the same side that won against Angers last week.

Dijon has lost three games on the trot over the past few weeks and will have to make amends in this fixture. Mama Balde, Senou Coulibaly, and Pape Cheikh are injured and Julio Tavares remains a doubt for the game.

Injured: Pablo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon has an excellent attack

Lyon

Tinotenda Kadewere is injured and will play no part in the game against Angers. Houssem Aouar tested positive for the coronavirus last week and will be unavailable in this fixture. Memphis Depay is likely to start on Friday but is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and may well play his last game in a Lyon shirt this week.

Injured: Tinotenda Kadewere, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Lyon Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly; Otavio, Toma Basic; Nicolas de Preville, Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo; Josh Maja

That's it ! We're coming back to Bordeaux with 3 more points #SCOFCGB pic.twitter.com/fmz3kOiAMX — Girondins English (@girondins_en) August 30, 2020

Lyon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Lopes; Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwel Cornet; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi

Bordeaux vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have one of the most robust squads in France and have a distinct upper hand in this game. Bordeaux put up an excellent performance against Angers last week, however, and the likes of Laurent Koscielny and Toma Basic will be eager to beat the odds this week.

Memphis Depay will continue to be Lyon's talisman this week and will want to have an excellent match in what could possibly be his last few days at the club. In the absence of Houssem Aouar, the likes of Maxwell Cornet and Bruno Guimaraes will have to be at their best to lead Lyon to a victory in this game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-2 Lyon

