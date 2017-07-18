Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga

Britt Assombalonga has joined Middlesbrough from Nottingham Forest to become the club's record signing as they eye a Premier League return.

Middlesbrough's record signing Britt Assombalonga

Middlesbrough have signed striker Britt Assombalonga from Championship counterparts Nottingham Forest in a club-record deal reported to be worth in the region of £14million.

Forest announced Boro "outbid various other clubs" to meet a release clause in the 24-year-old's contract.

The fee for Assombalonga outstrips the £12.7m Boro paid for Brazilian striker Afonso Alves in 2008.

He also becomes the second most expensive player in Championship history, following Wolves £15.8m capture of Ruben Neves from Porto earlier this month.

Assombalonga scored 14 goals in 33 games for Forest last season having spent most of the previous campaign sidelined with a career-threatening knee injury.

"I can't wait to get started and train with the boys," he told Middlesbrough's official website. "There's a good feeling around the place. From the minute I walked in it felt right.

"I want to thank the Forest fans for being behind me, especially after my injury. They gave me a chance in the Championship and I want to say thanks to them and wish them all the best for the season."

Assombalonga is Middlesbrough's fifth signing under new boss Garry Monk, following Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite and Connor Roberts to the Riverside Stadium as the club seek an instant return to the Premier League.